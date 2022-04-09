Imlie: Fans Are Loving Cute Nhok-Jhok Of Aryan & Imlie; Call AryLie Stunning & Deadly Combo Fans

Fans Loved These Scenes

A few instances like- hospital scene (Where Imlie got sweet for Aryan and he called her wifey); Aryan gives it back to Aditya (when he sees Imlie with Aditya) and tells him that he trusts her; and the energy drink scene. Take a look at a few tweets!

Divya

"I trust my wife". when the love is unconditional then there's no place for ego or insecurity and declaring about his trust in imlie aryan slammed akt for all his previous cheap actions and hurtful words that he has hurled on imlies charcter #imlie #arylie.

vibesthetiic

But the way she was amazed by his words, the way she didnt even bother to listen akt and ran after aryan, imlie really gonna fall so hard for his man. 🥺🤧 #arylie • #imlie.

Susan Ahmadi

Everything about this scene was so cute. from aryan taking care of her to threatening the ceo of the energy drink company because imlie hated the taste 😭 he is so in love with her and he doesn't even realize it #imlie #arylie.

Hardika

Never getting over this one frame. So beautifully expresses the longing and the affection and trust. Damn, that man's eyes speak a world on it's own❤️❤️ #imlie #Arylie.

Imlie: Fahmaan Gives Credit To Team For Making Aryan Popular; Here's What He Said When Asked About Fav Scene

Beula

Nautanki biwi caring husband❤ Deadly combo🔥🔥 #Imlie was so lost in Aryan while he was feeding her..They just create magic onscreen.. #Arylie Just #AryanSinghRathore things.. Biwi ko energy drink kadwa kya laga janab company ko thala lagane chala🤌 he's gonna sue the CEO🤣🤣.

Imlie: Has Gashmeer Mahajani's Replacement Manasvi Vashist AKA Aditya Kumar Tripathi Quit The Show?

rrzaa & zooptyloops

rrzaa_: they both looked absolutely stunning 🤍✨ #imlie • #arylie.

zooptyloops: Aryan's like "ghadi hai but meri hai". The way he's looking at her.