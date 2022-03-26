Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani Reacts To Fans Trending '12 Years of Gashmeer' On Social Media

Gashmeer Mahajani debuted in the entertainment industry with Muskurake Dekh Zara. The actor became household name with his role of Aditya Tripathi in Imlie. It has been 12 year journey in the entertainment industry for the actor. Imlie actor's fans are happy with the same and sending him lots of love, appreciation and support by trending '12 Years of Gashmeer' on social media.

Gashmeer is glad about the same and said that the only way for him to reciprocate to fans' love is to push himself to do better.

The actor was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I am just super glad to see that trend and I truly appreciate the love and effort all the fans and followers. I feel the only way I can reciprocate the love they are showering on me is by pushing myself, doing better work and giving them impeccable entertainment."

It was said that one of the reasons for the actor to quit Imlie was to concentrate on his filmy career. Currently, Gashmeer is gearing up for the release of his Marathi film Vishu. He has also been sharing updates from the film on his social media. Fans are showering him with a lot of love and are eagerly waiting for the film's release.

Vishu is all set to release on April 8. When asked what he has to say about the movie and work ahead. He asked everyone to watch the trailer of Vishu and added that he just landed in Delhi to shoot a web series.

Gashmeer concluded by saying, "I would only recommend everyone to watch the trailer of Vishu. I think it speaks for itself & the film. Also, I just landed in Delhi & all set to begin my shoot for my MX Player web series from tomorrow. Super excited for that too."

While many Imlie fans have accepted the fact that Gashmeer left the show for good and also accepted his replacement Manasvi Vashist, a few of them still miss Gashmeer on Star Plus' show.