Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani Says 'Aditya Is A Version Of Me'; Talks About His Fitness Regime
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
who
played
the
role
of
Aditya
Tripathi
in
Imlie,
recently
spoke
about
his
fitness
regime.
The
actor
also
revealed
that
he
is
very
close
to
the
character
Aditya
he
played
in
Imlie.
The actor said that he is almost like Aditya but the only thing is he will never get married twice like Aditya!
Gashmeer
was
quoted
by
Times
Of
India
as
saying,
"Aditya
is
a
version
of
me.
I
am
as
romantic
and
as
committed
to
my
profession
like
Aditya
in
the
show.
Aditya
does
not
show
his
expression
of
love
but
the
entire
sequence
when
he
returns
to
Pagdandiya
and
then
he
realises
his
love
for
Imlie
is
quite
romantic.
So,
in
many
ways,
he
shows
his
love
for
his
wife
and
I
am
also
quite
close
to
what
Aditya
is.
The
only
thing
I
will
never
do
is
get
married
twice
like
Aditya!"
Talking about his fitness, the actor feels that it is important to stay fit for his work. He said that he had to sport six-pack physique for his web show and since then his fitness regime has been very strict. He added that although he doesn't enjoy keeping a six-pack, it was important for his role in the web show.
The actor said that it is tough waking up at 5 am and doing workouts. He added that when the shifts are planned at a later time, he tends to rest a bit and then work out on the sets for two hours.
Gashmeer feels that as an actor it is important to look good and keep fit. He concluded by revealing his fitness regime, "I always check what I eat. I eat everything but have food in small proportions. I even eat mithai sometimes. If you check what you eat and maintain a healthy lifestyle, the results are good and that keeps me going."