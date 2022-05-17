    For Quick Alerts
      Imlie's Gashmeer Mahajani Says 'Aditya Is A Version Of Me'; Talks About His Fitness Regime

      Gashmeer Mahajani, who played the role of Aditya Tripathi in Imlie, recently spoke about his fitness regime. The actor also revealed that he is very close to the character Aditya he played in Imlie.
      The actor said that he is almost like Aditya but the only thing is he will never get married twice like Aditya!

      Gashmeer was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "Aditya is a version of me. I am as romantic and as committed to my profession like Aditya in the show. Aditya does not show his expression of love but the entire sequence when he returns to Pagdandiya and then he realises his love for Imlie is quite romantic. So, in many ways, he shows his love for his wife and I am also quite close to what Aditya is. The only thing I will never do is get married twice like Aditya!"

      Talking about his fitness, the actor feels that it is important to stay fit for his work. He said that he had to sport six-pack physique for his web show and since then his fitness regime has been very strict. He added that although he doesn't enjoy keeping a six-pack, it was important for his role in the web show.

      The actor said that it is tough waking up at 5 am and doing workouts. He added that when the shifts are planned at a later time, he tends to rest a bit and then work out on the sets for two hours.

      Gashmeer feels that as an actor it is important to look good and keep fit. He concluded by revealing his fitness regime, "I always check what I eat. I eat everything but have food in small proportions. I even eat mithai sometimes. If you check what you eat and maintain a healthy lifestyle, the results are good and that keeps me going."

      Story first published: Tuesday, May 17, 2022, 17:11 [IST]
      X