Imlie: Has Gashmeer Mahajani's Replacement Manasvi Vashist AKA Aditya Kumar Tripathi Quit The Show?

Star Plus' popular show Imlie has been hitting the headlines since a long time. A few months ago, Gashmeer Mahajani, who played the role of Aditya Kumar Tripathi, quit the show and was replaced by Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 actor Manasvi Vashist. Although many had doubts if fans will accept Manasvi as Aditya, surprisingly, many of them did accept the change. Manasvi too said that he was surprised that the audience is giving good response and appreciating his work.

However, the latest report suggest that Manasvi has quit the show! Yes, you read it right. As per Tellychakkar report, the actor has called it quits, but the reason behind the same is not known.



The report also suggested that the production and the actor have parted ways amicably and there were no bitter ends to this new bond that they had for the show.

If this report is true, it is surprising as Manasvi recently completed 50 episodes and had thanked fans for their love and support.

The actor was quoted by ETimes TV as saying, "The character Aditya Kumar Tripathi has received a lot of appreciation and I can't thank my viewers enough. It's all because of them, the show's doing well. I was a tad bit nervous when I came in as a replacement because comparisons are drawn when an actor is replaced. But I feel lucky and blessed that, in no time, the audience accepted me with open arms. The journey of 50 episodes of being 'Aditya Kumar Tripathi' was really amazing and all I want is to just deliver the best out of me."

Imlie's Sumbul Talks About Sudden Change In Storyline; Says She Was Sure Fahmaan's Character Will Win Hearts

TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Imlie Enters Top 10

Meanwhile, currently in the show, Imlie walks out of the mandap, when Aryan gives her an option to marry him or not. As per the latest spoiler, Imlie later returns as she is left with no choice but to marry Aryan to save him from Gudiya and Badi maa and also from going to jail.