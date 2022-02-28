Imlie: Manasvi Vashist On Replacing Gashmeer Mahajani: I'm Surprised That Audience Is Giving Good Response

It has been more than a month that Manasvi Vashist replaced Gashmeer Mahajani in Star Plus' popular show Imlie. Manasvi, who is currently playing Aditya Tripathi, said that it has been a good ride for him so far. He thought that it would take the audience a long time to accept him, but surprisingly, he said that audience is giving good response and appreciating his work.

Manasvi was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "When I took up this role I knew that the audience is used to seeing another actor doing this role, so it would be challenging. I had thought that it would take the audience a long time to accept me, but I am surprised that the audience is giving good response and appreciating my work."

The actor added that it is an interesting role and he had to fit in someone else's shoes so he saw this as a good opportunity to prove his mettle. He added that Gashmeer had his style while he had his! He also added that he is bringing his own flavour to the character of Aditya.

About netizens' reactions, he said, "People were writing on social media that they want Gashmeer back and no one can replace him. I knew this would happen. It's normal. But in no time I saw that everything cooled down and now I rarely get messages and tags like those."

Being in showbiz for two years now, the actor said that he has learnt one thing that is not everyone is going to like you. He added that not only in entertainment industry but it's like that across all spheres.

Manasvi thinks that even actors have become mature enough to deal with trolls. He feels that it is a part of the job and there are pros and cons to everything.

The actor said that he has worked hard to reach this point in his career. Manasvi revealed that he was in another city for a decade and then he made a choice to move to Mumbai and pursue a new career. He concluded by saying that he is glad that he did and it worked for him.