Imlie: Preet Kaur Nayak Calls Aditya-Imlie Jodi Irreplaceable But When Aryan Entered Magic Was Created

Star Plus show Imlie has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Earlier, fans loved Aditya and Imlie's jodi, but now many want to see Aryan and Imlie together. Recently, Preet Kaur Nayak, who plays the role of Rupali Tripathi in the show, spoke about Aryan and Imlie becoming audience favourite, and Aditya and Imlie.

She said that although Imlie and Aditya are irreplaceable, Aryan and Imlie's magic stole the show. She feels that the latter jodi added a new flavor in the show.



Preet Kaur was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "For me, Aditya and Imlie were irreplaceable. They used to set the screen on fire and fans were crazy about them and I also used to adore them as an on-screen couple. But when Aryan came into the picture, I don't know what happened but certainly a magic was created. May be it was Fahmaan's performance or the writer's way of writing the character; Aryan and Imlie immediately clicked with the viewers."

She said Aditya and Imlie were a mature couple while Aryan and Imlie were totally different and like Tom and Jerry.

Udaariyaan: MAJOR TWIST! Tejo To Die? Is The Show Headed For A Leap?

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Swap Places; Fanaa Remains Untouched At 4th Spot

Preet concluded by saying, "Aryan and Imlie added a new flavor in the show. While Aditya and Imlie were a mature couple, things between Aryan and Imlie were totally different. AryLie were like Tom and Jerry and people loved to see them as well. Me being Aditya's sister, loved to see Aryan and Imlie on-screen and otherwise. So yes, AryLie are successful and how!"