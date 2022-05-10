Imlie: Preet Kaur Nayak Is All Praise For Fahmaan Khan; Calls Him Child-Like & Fun-Loving Boy
Imlie is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. The viewers are loving Aryan and Imlie's chemistry and the current track revolves around Aryan's long lost friend Jyoti entering their lives. Jyoti's entry is all set to bring major twists in the show.
Meanwhile,
Fahmaan's
performance
is
loved
by
fans.
Recently,
while
talking
to
India-Forums,
his
co-star
Preet
Kaur
Nayak,
who
plays
the
character
of
Rupi
in
the
show,
spoke
about
Fahmaan.
The
actress
was
all
praise
for
Fahmaan
and
revealed
how
he
prepares
for
his
role.
Preet called Fahmaan a child-like and fun-loving boy and revealed that he does special riyaaz to get the base in his voice as Aryan. She added that Fahmaan sounds very different from Aryan.
She was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Fahmaan is a child-like, fun-loving boy. He makes sure to greet everyone on the sets and strike a conversation with almost everyone, which is very unlikely for a lead actor who's always busy as he is required almost in all the scenes. One can never spot him prepping up on the sets for the scenes as he does that part before his shot in his room. So, his make-room is next to mine and I overhear him prepping for his dialogues from the other room. He does a special riyaaz to get that base in Aryan's voice."
The
actress
said
that
he
doesn't
have
any
ego
and
how
he
listens
to
his
director
and
shoot
accordingly.
Preet concluded by saying, "Apart from this, he is also a director's delight. He doesn't have any ego. If the director says that the take is mediocre, he doesn't argue and works towards getting the perfect shot. It seems like he has this switch off and on button. I mean, it's astonishing how he is joking around and then suddenly he is all intense and is up to giving intense looks and those long dialogues. Needless to say, he is giving his all to the show."