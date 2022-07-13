Imlie: Resham Prashant AKA Preeta Calls Fahmaan & Sumbul Charming People, But Adds They Fight A Lot!

Imlie is one of the most-loved shows on Television. It is one of the top shows on TRP chart as well. The current track and Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's chemistry are keeping the audience hooked to the show. Recently, Resham Prashant, who play the role of Preeta (baby doll), which is a bit grey character, spoke about her bond with the Fahmaan and Sumbul.

She called Fahmaan and Sumbul charming people, but added that they keep fighting on the sets. Well, we feel that it's their fun banter.

The actress was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "They are very charming people but they fight a lot on the sets of the show and when someone new joins they welcome them with an open heart and the place feels so much like home though we all have a different acting style. It's like the entire team comes together and we all have a small lunchtime and it gives all positive vibes."

Resham spoke about what made her take up the show and revealed similarities between her reel and real characters.

Talking about why she took up the show, she said, "I got a call from my director Atif Khan and I knew it was a good role as it was the same production house where I had worked before. The character was negative and I had fun playing the role something that I hadn't done before. I believed in my director's vision as he creates magic on screen and once I stepped into it I knew I would nail it, in fact, I was looking for such roles and am glad Preeta came my way."

Latest TRP Ratings: Bhagya Lakshmi At 3rd Place; Naagin 6 Returns To Top 5 & Ravivaar With Star Parivaar Out

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa Bags 1st Place; Imlie Witnesses A BIG Jump

Resham said that one similarly between her on-screen and off-screen character is getting into something and achieving it. She also said that just like Preeta, she too doesn't have filter.