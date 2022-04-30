Imlie: Ritu Chaudhary Quits The Show; Says There’s No Point Dragging A Character After Its Story Ends

Ritu Chaudhary, who played the role of Aparna in Imlie, has quit the show. The actress feels that there is much left to explore and said that there is no point in dragging a character after their story ends.

The actress was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "My character on the show had come to a point where there was not much left to explore, that's why I quit the show. I feel there's no point dragging a character after their story ends."



Ritu feels that every actor feels insecure when he or she leaves a particular show because they don't know what's going to happen next. Going by her experience, the actress feels that it is better to take a break between two shows and not to hurry and move on to next project. She said that it works for her and she tries to take time out to travel and be with her family before taking up next project.

The actress had taken a break of seven years from 2010 till 2017. When asked about the same, she said that she took a break to raise her daughter.

Ritu concluded by saying, "I took that break to raise my daughter and I wanted to spend time with my family. I was very clear about it from the beginning. But when I returned to acting, I saw that the industry had changed and for good. There were some good roles available and the working style, too, had improved."