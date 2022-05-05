Imlie Spoiler: Aryan To Hug Jyoti & Ask Her To Stay At Rathore House Leaving Imlie In Shock!

Imlie has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The current track is keeping the viewers hooked to the show and fans are loving Aryan and Imlie's chemistry. The makers of the show are all set to bring major twist in the show in the form of a new entry.

Several spoilers are doing the rounds, and one among them, we had revealed about the entry of Aryan's ex-girlfriend Jyoti, which will be played by Vaibhavi Kapoor. In the upcoming episode, Imlie will get shock of her life after meeting Jyoti!

In today's episode, Arpita gets married to Sundar without paying dowry. Sundar will go against his mother and get married to Arpita, which infuriates Neela. Meanwhile, Aryan is impressed with Imlie and they will share a cute moment.

As per the precap, Imlie is seen dancing with other sadhus, but gets worried after she doesn't find Aryan. It is then audience will witness a new entry Jyoti.

According to India-Forums report, after meeting Imlie, Jyoti will meet Aryan, who will be ecstatic to see his long-lost friend, and hugs her in front of Imlie, which makes her feel awkward.

Also, it will be revealed later that many years ago, before parting ways, Aryan and Jyoti had promised each other that if they meet within ten years and if they are not married, they would get married to each other.

Latest TRP Ratings: Naagin 6 Witnesses A Jump; Parineetii & Udaariyaan Re-Enter Top 10

Imlie: Ritu Chaudhary Quits The Show; Says There's No Point Dragging A Character After Its Story Ends

To Imlie's shock, Aryan will ask Jyoti to shift to Rathore house. As per India-Forums source, Jyoti will have a very calm and composed personality.

Well, it has to be seen how will Imlie react after Jyoti's entry in Aryan's life. Only after upcoming episodes, we will get to know if Jyoti's character is positive or negative.