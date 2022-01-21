Imlie SPOILER: Major TWIST! Aryan To Kill Aditya In Front Of Imlie!

The makers of Imlie have been keeping the audiences glued to the show. The show that stars Gashmeer Mahajani, Sumbul Touqeer and Fahmaan Khan in the lead roles, is one of the top 5 shows on the TRP chart. Of late, the show has been in the news for Gashmeer's exit. Recently, the actor and producer Gul Khan confirmed his exit. The makers have now released a promo, which hints at Gashmeer's character Aditya Tripathi's end.

In the previous episode, Imlie and Aryan, who are out in forest to save Aryan, are shown lost in the woods. They come across some tribals, who think that Imlie is their queen as her face resembles her. The tribals try to attack Aryan as he shouts at Imlie, but later they stop as he apologises to them. Imlie and Aryan, who are stuck with tribals, wouldn't know how to escape and try finding ways.

As per the latest promo, Imlie is shocked to see Aryan's all new avatar. He is seen pointing gun at Aditya, before she could stop him, he shoots Aditya in front of her.

Apparently, Aryan always wanted to take revenge on Aditya for his brother-in-law's death. In the promo, while Aryan would point gun at Aditya and shoot him, flashes of Aryan's past (someone getting killed is shown).

Well, we suppose this will be the end of Aditya's character as he has quit the show. Aryan might be jailed, and thus might disappear from the track, as it is being said that the upcoming track will focus on Imlie! Another possibility is that since fans are loving Fahmaan's character, they might retain him, and the story might focus on Imlie's struggle- about her seeking revenge on Aryan for killing Aditya.