Imlie Spoilers: Major Twists! Aryan's Ex-Girlfriend To Enter; Imlie & Aryan To Part Ways?

Spoiler 1: Vaibhavi Kapoor To Play Aryan's Ex-Girlfriend

It is being said that Aryan's ex-girlfriend might enter the show. As per reports, Vaibhavi Kapoor has been approached to play Fahmaan Khan's love interest in the show.

Aryan-Imlie To Part Ways?

Apparently, Aryan's ex-girlfriend will be in a mental asylum for four years. She would have tried to commit suicide but would be saved. It is being said that all this while, she was waiting for Aryan's return and when she finds that he is married, she would be shocked. Apparently, she might turn negative and might bring new twists in Aryan and Imlie's lives.

Spoiler 2: Imlie To Leave Aryan?

In the current track, Imlie is trying to unite Sundar and Arpita, but Aryan and Neela are against the same and they want Arpita to get married to Uday. Imlie gets to know Uday is not a good person and tries to prove the same, but Aryan is adamant to get Arpita married to Uday. Imlie tries to expose Uday, but fails in the same. Furthermore, Imlie tells Aryan that she is leaving Rathore house as she feels that he doesn't consider her as his family member.

Spoiler 3: Malini's Re-Entry

There have been reports that Malini (Mayuri Deshmukh) might make a comeback on the show. However, nothing is much known about her re-entry or her track in the show!

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Hai Chahatein Witnesses A Drop; Bhagya Lakshmi & Pandya Store Enter Top 10

Is Imlie Going Off-Air? Here's What We Know!

Spoiler 4: Imlie Pregnant?

A few reports also suggest that Imlie will get to know that she is pregnant. She will get to know that it is Aditya's child and decides to go back to Pagdandiya to raise the child as a single mother.