Imlie: Sumbul Found Fahmaan Weird In 1st Meeting; Reveals 'He Sometimes Dozes Off In Middle Of Conversation'

Star Plus' Imlie is one of the top five shows on television. Currently, the track revolves around Aryan and Imlie trying to win the challenge against each other. While Aryan wants to marry Imlie, she is trying ways to escape. In fact, to win the challenge, she even joins hands with Gudiya and Badi maa. Fans are glued to the current track and are liking Imlie and Aryan's jodi. A few of them are even trending Arylie on social media. The actors too have been sharing adorable pictures and reels on their Instagram accounts and getting a lot of love from fans.

In a candid chat with India-Forums, Sumbul Touqeer spoke about her first meet with Fahmaan Khan and called him weird. She also added that they later on gelled pretty well on the sets.

Sumbul was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "Well, I remember I was coming back from my shot when I saw Fahmaan on the sets. He had come for a mock-shoot. I met him and he greeted me very sweetly. He spoke very nicely to me which made me feel weird. I was like, yeh itna sweet insaan hai, shakal se toh nahi lagta. But later we gelled along pretty well."

Previously, the actress had revealed that Fahmaan is not a good listener as he tells. She also added that he sometimes dozes off in the middle of the conversation!

Imlie: Fahmaan Khan Is Happy That Fans Accepted Him As Lead; Says He Isn't Okay With Having Kids In Reel Life

TRP Toppers (Online): Naagin 6 Regains Its Top Spot; Yeh Hai Chahatein Enters Top 10

She had said, "I know Fahmaan states that he is a good listener but let me tell you he is not. He doesn't listen to what I say. He sometimes zones out or even dozes off in the middle of the conversation but later claims to have heard everything I said. So, it's a plain lie that he is a good listener."