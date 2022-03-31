Imlie's Sumbul Talks About Sudden Change In Storyline; Says She Was Sure Fahmaan's Character Will Win Hearts
The makers of Star Plus' Imlie have been keeping the audiences hooked to the show. The show has been doing quite well both on Online TRP and BARC chart. The current track revolves around Aryan and Imlie's wedding.
Initially,
Imlie
was
paired
opposite
Gashmeer
Mahajani,
who
played
the
role
of
Aditya.
Post
his
exit,
Manasvi
Vashist
replaced
Gashmeer.
However,
fans
are
still
loving
Adtiya
and
Imlie's
chemistry.
There
are
also
fans
of
Aryan
aka
Fahmaan
Khan
and
Imlie
(Sumbul
Touqeer).
Recently,
Sumbul
was
asked
about
sudden
change
in
storyline
while
her
chemistry
with
Aditya
was
a
hit.
To
this,
she
said
that
both
Aditya-Imlie
and
Aryan-Imlie
have
fans.
Sumbul added that although she knew that Fahmaan's character Aryan will win hearts, there was a little fear whether the audiences will accept will accept them are not.
The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I know Aditya and Imlie had many fans but Aryan and Imlie has become a rage. The way Aryan Singh Rathore was introduced, I was certain that it will surely make a mark in the viewers' hearts."
She concluded by saying, "While I was confident about the track, there's always a little fear because we as actors accepted the change but there's always a fear of viewers reacting the other way round. I really liked the arc of Aryan's character as he is totally different from Imlie and Aditya's personalities."
TRP Toppers (Online): Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Tops The Chart; Imlie Enters Top 10
Imlie: Fahmaan Says He Believed In Hard Work; Adds Every Little Appreciation Gave Him Strength To Move Forward
Meanwhile, as per the latest promo, during the last phera, Aryan asks Imlie to take a call if she wants to get married to him or not. Shockingly, Imlie walks away from the wedding venue. Well, we will have to wait and watch the upcoming episodes if Imlie marries Aryan or not.