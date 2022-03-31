Imlie's Sumbul Talks About Sudden Change In Storyline; Says She Was Sure Fahmaan's Character Will Win Hearts

The makers of Star Plus' Imlie have been keeping the audiences hooked to the show. The show has been doing quite well both on Online TRP and BARC chart. The current track revolves around Aryan and Imlie's wedding.

Initially, Imlie was paired opposite Gashmeer Mahajani, who played the role of Aditya. Post his exit, Manasvi Vashist replaced Gashmeer. However, fans are still loving Adtiya and Imlie's chemistry. There are also fans of Aryan aka Fahmaan Khan and Imlie (Sumbul Touqeer). Recently, Sumbul was asked about sudden change in storyline while her chemistry with Aditya was a hit. To this, she said that both Aditya-Imlie and Aryan-Imlie have fans.



Sumbul added that although she knew that Fahmaan's character Aryan will win hearts, there was a little fear whether the audiences will accept will accept them are not.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I know Aditya and Imlie had many fans but Aryan and Imlie has become a rage. The way Aryan Singh Rathore was introduced, I was certain that it will surely make a mark in the viewers' hearts."

She concluded by saying, "While I was confident about the track, there's always a little fear because we as actors accepted the change but there's always a fear of viewers reacting the other way round. I really liked the arc of Aryan's character as he is totally different from Imlie and Aditya's personalities."

Meanwhile, as per the latest promo, during the last phera, Aryan asks Imlie to take a call if she wants to get married to him or not. Shockingly, Imlie walks away from the wedding venue. Well, we will have to wait and watch the upcoming episodes if Imlie marries Aryan or not.