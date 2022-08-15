Independence Day 2022: Karishma Tanna, Rahul Vaidya, Surbhi Jyoti & Other TV Celebs Extend Warm Wishes

India is celebrating its 75th year of Independence today. The special occasion makes the country’s freedom from colonial rule after two centuries of oppression and suppression at the hands of the British.

Many TV celebs such as Karishma Tanna and Rahul Vaidya among others took to their social media accounts to extend warm wishes to their fans. They posted pictures with the tricolour and took part in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign.

Maniesh Paul took to his Instagram account and wrote, “Desh se badh ke kuch nahi…JAI HIND🇮🇳 #mp #proudindian #happyindependenceday #blessed”

Rahul Vaidya posted a picture with the Indian flag and wrote, “To the best country on globe Jai Hind! #India #75thindependenceday #azadikaamritmahotsav #harghartiranga”

Karishma Tanna shared a few pictures with the following caption: Happy 75th Independence Day to all of us 👏 Jai Hind ❤️ 🇮🇳 #harghartiranga #happyindependenceday”

Surbhi Jyoti shared a beautiful video to pay tribute to the country on the occasion of 75th Independence Day. The actress captioned her post as follows: “Let the tricolour immerse you into Strength, Peace and Growth...!” Check out the post below:

Ridhima Pandit made a dance video and wrote, “India definitely holds a spectacular scenic beauty! But the people living in my country make it truly beautiful and colourful with diversities in language, culture and cuisine and unity in hearts, minds and spirit!” Take a look!