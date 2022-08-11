Independence Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta, Varun Sood & Other Actors Who Are From Armed Forces Background

Patriotism
is
the
feeling
of
love,
devotion,
and
sense
of
attachment
to
one's
country,
and
for
some
it's
in
their
blood!
As
India
is
all
set
to
celebrate
its
75th
Independence
Day
in
August,
we
bring
you
some
of
the
actors
whose
parents
are
from
armed
forces
background.
Nakuul
Mehta
Bade
Achhe
Lagte
Hain
actor
Nakuul
Mehta's
father
Pratap
Singh
Mehta
is
a
veteran
of
the
Indo-Pakistan
War
of
1971.
He
has
also
written
a
book
on
his
experiences.
Nakuul's
great-great
grandfather
Laxmilal
Mehta
was
the
military
commander
of
the
Mewar
region.
Varun
Sood
Varun
Sood's
father
Vineet
K
Sood
served
as
a
Brigadier
in
the
Indian
Army
and
had
served
in
the
Kargil
War.
Dipika
Kakar
Sasural
Simar
Ka
actress
Dipika
Kakar
is
a
daughter
of
a
retired
army
officer.
Aishwarya
Sakhuja
Aishwarya
Sakhuja's
father
Sudhir
Kumar
Sakhuja
is
a
retired
army
man.
She
had
said
that
whatever
she
is
today
is
because
of
her
army
background.
Aman
Verma
Aman
Verma's
father
late
YK
Verma
was
a
colonel
in
the
Indian
Army.
The
actor
had
said
that
army
background
teaches
you
to
be
disciplined,
which
is
important
to
be
successful
in
life.
Nikita
Dutta
Nikita
Dutta,
who
Became
a
household
name
with
her
show
Ek
Duje
Ke
Vaaste,
is
also
from
an
armed
force
background.
While
her
father
Anil
Kumar
Dutta
is
an
admiral,
her
uncle
SK
Dutta
is
a
major
general.
Rajeev
Khandelwal
Rajeev
Khandelwal's
father
CL
Khandelwal
was
a
Lieutenant
Colonel
in
the
Army.
Rannvijay
Singha's
father
Iqbal
Singh
Singha
is
retired
Lt.
General
of
Indian
Army.
Although
his
father
is
retired,
he
is
currently
posted
in
Syria
as
the
UN
Force
Commander.
His
family
is
serving
Indian
military
since
six
generations,
but
Singha
is
the
only
exception.