Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Singh & Other Actors Who Played Patriotic Characters On TV

Shah Rukh Khan In Fauji

The first name that comes to mind when it comes to patriotic character is Shah Rukh Khan's, who played the role of Lt. Abhimanyu Rai in his debut TV show Fauji. Although he is known as Badshah of Bollywood, this role in Fauji will always be a cherished patriotic character on TV. The show revolved around the life of Abhimanyu Rai in a commando school. It was a light and engaging show.

Shakti Anand & Sai Deodhar In Saara Aakash

Saara Aakash depicted personal and professional lives of Indian Air Force officers. Shakti Anand & Sai Deodhar, who played the roles of Flt. Lt. Vikram Kochar and Flt. Lt. Monica Singh in the show, were seen fighting and they almost gave their lives fighting for their country.

Rajeev Khandelwal In Left Right Left

Rajeev Khandelwal played the role of Captain Rajveer Singh Shekhawat in Left Right Left. He would let go of everything that would come in his way while serving the country, such was his dedication.

Deepika Singh In Diya Aur Baati Hum

Deepika Singh, who played the role of IPS Sandhya Rathi in Diya Aur Baati Hum, is one of the inspirational patriotic characters. In the show, she was seen as a role model for women and also made the country proud by serving the country with honesty and determination.