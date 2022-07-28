Independence Day 2022: Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Singh & Other Actors Who Played Patriotic Characters On TV

Over
the
years,
Indian
television
has
produced
many
shows
that
not
only
made
us
proud,
but
also
instilled
a
patriotic
sentiment
amongst
every
Indian.
The
80s-90s
shows
had
given
us
some
of
the
memorable
patriotic
shows.
A
few
actors,
who
played
the
patriotic
roles
are
big
stars
now.
As
India
is
all
set
to
celebrate
its
75th
Independence
Day
in
August,
we
bring
you
some
of
the
actors
who
aced
patriotic
roles.
Take
a
look!
Shah
Rukh
Khan
In
Fauji
The
first
name
that
comes
to
mind
when
it
comes
to
patriotic
character
is
Shah
Rukh
Khan's,
who
played
the
role
of
Lt.
Abhimanyu
Rai
in
his
debut
TV
show
Fauji.
Although
he
is
known
as
Badshah
of
Bollywood,
this
role
in
Fauji
will
always
be
a
cherished
patriotic
character
on
TV.
The
show
revolved
around
the
life
of
Abhimanyu
Rai
in
a
commando
school.
It
was
a
light
and
engaging
show.
Shakti
Anand
&
Sai
Deodhar
In
Saara
Aakash
Saara
Aakash
depicted
personal
and
professional
lives
of
Indian
Air
Force
officers.
Shakti
Anand
&
Sai
Deodhar,
who
played
the
roles
of
Flt.
Lt.
Vikram
Kochar
and
Flt.
Lt.
Monica
Singh
in
the
show,
were
seen
fighting
and
they
almost
gave
their
lives
fighting
for
their
country.
Rajeev
Khandelwal
In
Left
Right
Left
Rajeev
Khandelwal
played
the
role
of
Captain
Rajveer
Singh
Shekhawat
in
Left
Right
Left.
He
would
let
go
of
everything
that
would
come
in
his
way
while
serving
the
country,
such
was
his
dedication.
Deepika
Singh
In
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum
Deepika
Singh,
who
played
the
role
of
IPS
Sandhya
Rathi
in
Diya
Aur
Baati
Hum,
is
one
of
the
inspirational
patriotic
characters.
In
the
show,
she
was
seen
as
a
role
model
for
women
and
also
made
the
country
proud
by
serving
the
country
with
honesty
and
determination.
Which
among
the
above
is
your
favourite
patriotic
character?
Hit
the
comment
box
to
share
your
views.