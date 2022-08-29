India's Laughter Champion Winner: Rajat Sood Lifts The Trophy & Wins Rs 25 Lakh Cash Prize

India's Laughter Champion Season one's finale was held on August 27. Rajat Sood, who hails from Delhi and is known for Pomedy (which is blending poetry with comedy), beat Nitesh Shetty, Jayvijay Sachan, Vighnesh Pande and Himanshu Bawandar and took home Rs 25 Lakh cash prize along with the trophy. Nitesh was announced as the first runner-up and Jayvijay and Vighnesh tied for the third spot.

Rajat spoke about his winning moments and said that he was shocked when he was announced the winner. He added that it was the first time that his parents were seeing him perform and he won it! He also revealed what are his plans.

Rajat was quoted by BT as saying, "When I was announced the winner of the show, I was surprised, actually shocked! I went a little blank because everyone was cheering and congratulating me. I looked at my parents and I could see that proud feeling in their eyes. It was the first time that my parents were seeing me perform and I won the show, I couldn't have been happier. But I would say that the competition was very tough and challenging."

He said that he can't write or perform to impress anyone or even the judges, and writes what he experiences and is happy that people enjoy watching him. He feels that if an artist starts writing for others, then they won't be able to do their best, so on the show too, he did waht he felt was best and what he believed in.

Talking about his future plans, he said, "I want to keep working on my skills and get better. Apart from that, I am planning to do an India tour where I will be performing. And yes acting is on my mind too. I want to pursue that as well."

India's Laughter Champion was hosted by Rochelle Rao and judged by Archana Puran Singh and Shekhar Suman. The grand finale episode saw the cast of Liger- Vijay Deverakonda and Anaya Pandey as special guests along with Sunil Grover.