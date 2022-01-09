India’s Best Dancer 2: Saumya Kamble Bags The Coveted Trophy And Cash Prize Of Rs 15 Lakh, Fans Congratulate!

Saumya Kamble emerged as the ultimate winner of the dance reality show India’s Best Dancer Season 2. Saumya along with choreographer Vartika Jha bagged the coveted trophy. She also took home a car and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The grand finale of the dance reality aired on January 9, Sunday on Sony Entertainment Television.

Saumya had garnered the hearts of the audiences with their scintillating dance moves right since the show's premiere. After lifting the trophy, Saumya shared that she is very happy and it's a dream come true moment for her. Meanwhile, Raktim Thaturia and Roza Rana emerged as the 3rd runner up and 2nd runner up respectively.

The popular show, hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, started with 12 contestants. However, only five contestants made it to the finale of India’s Best Dancer 2. Gourav Sarwan (from Rajasthan) with choreographer Rupesh Soni, Saumya Kamble (from Pune) with choreographer Vartika Jha, Zamroodh (from Kerala) with choreographer Sonali Kar, Roza Rana (from Odisha) with choreographer Sanam Johar and Raktim Thakuria (from Guwahati) with choreographer Aryan Patra competed for the winner’s trophy of the show.

It must be noted that judge Malaika could not attend the finale episode owing to some health issues. In her place, the makers roped in Shilpa Shetty Kundra to make an appearance on the show. Shilpa was also joined by Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir, who will be judging India’s Got Talent with her. The show will soon go on air on Sony TV. We also got to see Mika Singh and Badshah grace the IBD stage and sing their hit songs.

As soon as the winner of India’s Best Dancer 2 was announced, fans took to social media to congratulate Saumya Kamble. Take a look at some of the tweets below: