India’s Got Talent 9: Contestants Gear Up For Holi Spl Episode; Govinda-Karisma & Pusha's DSP To Join

Sony Entertainment Television’s talent reality show, India’s Got Talent premiered on a high note on 15th January. Hosted by Arjun Bijlani and judged by an eclectic panel of judges – Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir, the 9th season of the show has been successful in bringing forward some unique and unmatched talent from across the country. This weekend, India's Got Talent will welcome the iconic on screen Jodi of Bollywood - Govinda and Karisma Kapoor! Joining the actors as special guest will be the celebrated music composer Devi Sri Prasad aka Rockstar DSP who recently gave music to the blockbuster of 2021, 'Pushpa: The Rise'.

The guests are all set to enjoy some of the finest performances from contestants like Ishita Vishwakarma, Rishabh Chaturvedi, Bomb Fire Crew, Divyansh and Manuraj blowing the minds of the audience and judges Kirron Kher Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. Having chosen its Top 11 contestants, the show is all set for a fantabulous weekend! Gear up as Govinda and Karisma revive memories from their time shooting together taking the entertainment quotient a notch higher!



With Karisma Kapoor gifting Ishita Vishwakarma a cookbook to performing the 'UP wala thumka' with the Demolition Crew, India's Got Talent has a lot in store for its viewers! Musical wizard Devi Sri Prasad will also be seen performing with Demolition Crew, Bomb Fire, Ishita Vishwakarma, Divyansh & Manuraj and Rishabh Chaturvedi on the greatest hits of his career like 'Dhinka Chika', 'OO Antava', 'Srivelli', 'Seeti Mar' among others.



Furthermore, celebrating the spirit of Holi, Badshah's mother will be presenting 'Choti Lata' Ishita with a special 'Holi Hamper' full of things like a shawl, dry fruits, colours, gujiya and more!

Meanwhile, take a look at the list of top 14 contestants:

Sand artist Nitish Bharti

Sand artist Nitish Bharti beautifully narrated the difficulties he faced when he dropped his father’s name and used his mother’s. Nitish left everyone speechless and emotional with his sand art depicting a mother-son relationship encapsulating the struggles and hardships women go through with a smile on their faces. Shilpa who was visibly emotional watching the act mentioned that she worships her mother and genuinely believes that whatever she is today is because of her mother. Nitish was one of the few contestants who got a 'Hunar Salam’ and a 'Golden Buzzer’ from Shilpa Shetty Kundra.

Talented singer Ishita Vishwakarma

The young talent, Ishita Vishwakarma, mesmerized the judges with her soulful voice by singing the late Lata Mangeshkar ji’s popular song 'Tu Jahaan Jaahan Chalega.' Her performance which was an ode to her late father left judges Shilpa Shetty Kundra and Badshah emotional. Badshah got teary-eyed listening to Ishita and said that she deserves to be in the music industry while Shilpa Shetty Kundra mentioned that her performance was wonderful and hugged Ishita.

Hip-hop dancers Demolition Crew

Demolition Crew, a group of 26 members caught everyone by surprise with their power-packed performance. Their act on 'Aila Re Aila’ and exhilarating stunts left Badshah speechless while Shilpa pressed the Golden Buzzer. Shilpa Shetty Kundra went on to compare the group with 'World of Dance Champions’ Kings United while Badshah wished to see the group at greater heights just like Kings.

Dance group Bomb Fire Crew

The girl gang Bomb Fire surprised all the judges with their powerful performance which included some power-packed dance moves and acrobats! Listening to a group member Priyanka’s story about her height and that being one of the reasons for societal pressure when it comes to marriage, Kirron Kher mentioned to her that 'Sky is the Limit.’ Badshah gave them the biggest gift which was the Golden Buzzer.

Stunt group Warrior Squad

Impressing the judges with their gravity-defying acrobatic stunts, the Warrior Squad raged on the platform, winning everyone’s hearts. Their stunning gymnastic moves made Shilpa stand on the judge’s panel to praise them.

Dance crew Crazy Hoppers

The 24-member dance group from Agar, Crazy Hoppers astonishing dance performance on the Ganpati song blew everyone's mind as they set the stage on fire. Judge Kirron Kher was left impressed with their performance to such an extent that she couldn’t resist giving them the Golden Buzzer. The group who has been the finalist of the previous season of the show aims to win the coveted title this time and make everyone proud.

Dance duo Bad Salsa

The dancer duo Bad Salsa will want you to shake a leg and enrol for dance classes. Bad Salsa blew the judges minds with a raging performance and showed the viewers and the judges some 'never seen before’ salsa moves on 'Maria Maria.’

Beat-boxer - flautist duo Divyansh and Manuraj

The musician duo Divyansh and Manuraj’s unique collaboration of beatboxing and flute made Badshah call it a 'Lath Tod’ performance. Badshah even went on stage and performed on 'Kar Gayi Chull’ with the duo and bestowed them with the Golden Buzzer.

Singer Rishabh Chaturvedi

Rishabh Chaturvedi aspired to be an accomplished singer from a very young age. He mesmerised the judges Kirron Kher, Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir with his melodious voice by singing 'Ae Zindagi Gale Laga Le’. The young singer who has been part of several reality shows aims to make his name in the industry through the platform of India’s Got Talent.

Ace magician B.S Reddy

B.S Reddy, the first Indian to receive an Oscar for Magician from the USA displayed some unbelievable magic! From levitating a girl in the air to making a couple disappear in front of the judges, B.S Reddy left everyone stunned.