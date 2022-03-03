India's Got Talent 9: Shilpa Shetty & Rohit Shetty Recreate The Iconic 'Tangaballi' Scene From Chennai Express

In the upcoming episode of India's Got Talent 9, filmmaker Rohit Shetty will appear as a special guest. In the promo video shared by the makers, Rohit and judge Shilpa Shetty are seen enacting the iconic 'Tangaballi' scene of Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone from Chennai Express, which was directed by Shetty.

In the video, Shilpa plays Deepika, while Rohit enacts Shah Rukh's part. They perform the scene where Deepika's character kicks Shah Rukh off the bed, after seeing a dream about a character named 'Tangaballi.’ After seeing Shilpa and Rohit’s act, the other judges of the show--Kirron Kher, rapper Badshah and screenwriter Manoj Muntashir--are seen laughing their hearts out.

The aforementioned promo was sharedon the official social media handles of Sony Entertainment Television with the following caption: “India’s Got Talent ke manch par laga comedy ka zabardast tadka @theshilpashetty ne @itsrohitshetty ke saath perform kiya ek iconic comedy scene! Dekhiye iss mazedaar pal ko #IndiasGotTalent Season 9 mein, iss Sat-Sun, raat 8 baje, sirf Sony par!” Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, Shilpa also shared a BTS video from the show's set in which she breaks a glass bottle on Rohit Shetty's arm. In the clip, Shilpa is seen calling out Rohit's name whilst standing behind him. Rohit, on the other hand, ignores her as he is seen having a conversation with Badshah. She then says “aata majhi satakli” and jokingly breaks a glass bottle on Rohit to grab hold of his attention. Shilpa later screams, “Rohit picture do mujhe” and the filmmaker replies, “Pagal hai kya? mera suit kharab kar diya.”

The actress shared the video with the following caption: “Garam zhaali ketli. Aata majhi satak li. Phod di maine baatli. Panga nahin lene ka… kyaaaa (My head is hot like a kettle right now. I broke a glass bottle. Don't mess with me. okay)?” Take a look!

The ninth season of India's Got Talent airs on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.