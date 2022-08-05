Indian 2: Kajal Aggarwal Has Not Quit The Kamal Haasan Project, To Resume Shoot In September

Indian 2, the highly anticipated Kamal Haasan starrer is finally all set to roll again after a long delay. Earlier, it was reported that leading lady Kajal Aggarwal walked out of the Shankar directorial owing to her pregnancy. However, Kajal rubbished the rumours recently and confirmed that she is still very much a part of Indian 2.

In a recent interaction with her followers on Instagram, the famous actress confirmed that she has not quit the Kamal Haasan starrer. Kajal Aggarwal also confirmed that the team is resuming the shooting and added that she will join the sets of Indian 2 on September 13, this year. The actress's confirmation left her fans, who were eagerly waiting for her comeback, totally excited.

The rumours regarding Kajal Aggarwal walking out of Indian 2 started doing rounds last year, just before she officially announced her pregnancy. The grapevine had suggested that director Shankar and his team are already in talks with Trisha Krishnan and Tamannaah Bhatia to replace the actress in the Kamal Haasan starrer. However, both Kajal and the makers of the film had never reacted to these reports.

As reported earlier, Kamal Haasan is currently in the US for the preparations of his character in Indian 2. The sources suggest that he will return in by the third week of August, and kickstart the shoot by the beginning of September. The Ulaganayagan is expected to have meetings with the most sought-after technicians and make-up artists of the US for his character in the Shankar directorial.

Anirudh Ravichander is composing music for the project. Some unconfirmed reports suggest Lyca Productions is no more a part of Indian 2, and the production is now taken over by Red Giant Movies, the renowned banner headed by actor-producer Udhayanidhi Stalin. An official confirmation on the same is expected to be out very soon.