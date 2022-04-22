Indian Idol 12 Fame Anjali Gaikwad Accused Of Scamming On Instagram By Popular Influencer Harami Parindey

Indian Idol 12 contestant and singer Anjali Gaikwad recently landed into trouble. The singer was recently accused of scamming on Instagram by a popular influencer known as 'Harami Pandey'. The influencer shared a few screenshots, in which one can see Anjali's PR company allegedly tried to dupe him by pitching him about the ad campaign.

He took to Twitter and urged people to stay alert. Harami Parindey tweeted, "Instagram pe alag scam chal raha hai. Kehte hain paise denge ads post karne ka, phir kehte hain apne account mei unka email address daalo register karne ke liye. Don't fall prey to this. Saavdhaan rahiye, satark rahiye."

lol Indian Idol contestant trying to trick people on Instagram from verified account. pic.twitter.com/k879RX3ErI — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) April 21, 2022

It has to be noted that Anjali Gaikwad recently issued a statement with Hindustan Times, in which she said, "My Instagram account has been hacked. It's been 20-21 days. I don't know how he did it. The hacker also called me and asked for a ransom of ₹70,000. 'Paise do aur account lelo', aisa mujhe call aaya. A few days later I even reported it to the cybercrime. But there is no update on it yet."

"I will soon make a new account. Now I don't want to focus on this, I have started focusing on my music and riyaas," she added.

Talking about the singer, Anjali Gaikwad has participated in several singing reality shows. She has won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs. She got eliminated from Indian Idol 12 quite early, and her eviction had left her fans and netizens angry. They had run a campaign on Twitter to bring Anjali back on the show. Sadly, it didn't happen.

Anjali Gaikwad is a trained classical singer. She is trained by her father. Her sister Nandini is also a singer.