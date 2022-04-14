Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble Is All Set To Tie The Knot On April 24

Sayli Kamble, Indian Idol 12 fame got engaged to her best friend Dhawal in December last year. The second runner-up of the popular reality show has now revealed that she will be tying the knot on April 24th.

The singer told ETimes TV, "Yes, I am getting married in 10 days from now, on April 24th. I am very excited and waiting for the day. It is going to be really special for me and my family and Dhaval and his family."

On being quizzed about the wedding preparations, Sayli said that all the preparations for the wedding are done and now they are just waiting for the big day. The prep was completed in advance because of her shoot for the TV show Superstar Singer 2.

Kamble further shared "I knew that I would have to shoot for this show, so we started our preparations a while back. But I don't deny that I do feel little stressed shooting in the middle of the wedding preparations. But the happiness is much more than that and anyway I always wanted to balance my personal and professional life. I'm so glad that along with getting married, I'm achieving what I wanted to in my professional life too," she shared.

Sayli also opened up about enjoying being a part of Superstar Singer 2. She said that her journey from being a contestant on Indian Idol 12 to becoming a captain on this singing show, has been a special one. The singer added that she is very grateful for everything and that her responsibility has only increased because she has to focus on her singing as well as guide young singers.