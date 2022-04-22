    For Quick Alerts
      Indian Idol 12 Fame Sayli Kamble’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Begin With The Mehendi Function; See Pics

      Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble is all set to tie the knot on April 24. The singer’s pre-wedding festivities have now begun with the mehendi ceremony which took place today. Several pictures and videos of Sayli’s mehendi function have now made their way onto social media. She also has shared a few sneak peeks on her Instagram stories.

      In the clips, Sayli is seen wearing a green coloured ethnic attire for the pre-wedding function. She looked resplendent with a gleaming smile on her face while getting the henna applied on her hand. Take a look!

      Sayli’s Indian Idol friend, Nihal Tauro also attended her mehendi ceremony and shared a video and a picture on his social media account. Check out the post below:

      In a recent interview with ETimes TV, she got candid about her would-be husband and in-laws and shared, “My would-be-husband and his mother are very supportive. He has been a part of my life since my Indian Idol days and they know everything about me and the pressure and requirements of my job. In fact, my father and my fiancé were the ones who pushed me to give auditions for Indian Idol 12. They are very supportive towards my career and they have stood by me in my journey and wished for my success.”

      For the unversed, Sayli Kamble is tying the knot with her beau Dhawal this Sunday. Ahead of their big day, the singer shared a few romantic photos from their pre-wedding photoshoot on her Instagram account.

      On the professional front, Sayli Kamble will soon be seen as a captain on Sony TV’s Superstar Singer 2 along with Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal and others.

      Story first published: Friday, April 22, 2022, 21:14 [IST]
      X