Indian Idol 12’s Ashish Kulkarni On His Relationship Status: I Am Single; Had My Last Break-Up Before The Show

Indian Idol 12 has been in the news for various reasons, and one of them was many contestants' alleged love affairs. As we all know, Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal and Nihal Tauro-Sayli Kamble were linked with each other. If we talk about Sayli, the singer had got engaged to her longtime boyfriend in Mumbai. On the other hand, Nihal had also said that they are just good friends.

Coming back to Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, rumours are doing the rounds that they are in a relationship, but they refuse to admit it. Amidst all, another Indian Idol 12 contestant Ashish Kulkarni has now become a hot topic of discussion on social media. It has to be noted that he left everyone surprised with his range of voice and versatility. However, fans are still wondering about his relationship status.

Recently, in an interview with Times of India, Ashish Kulkarni was quipped with the question about his relationship status. Let us tell you, Google shows Ashish Kulkarni is a married man. When asked about the same, he said that he is single.

The singer said, "No. I am not married. I am single- and how! In fact, I had my last break-up a little before Indian Idol 12." Ashish further stated that it was written in his destiny, and he can't take credit for the things that happened after his split. He focused on his aim and achieved it.

Talking about Ashish Kulkarni, the singer has collaborated with Pawandeep Rajan and officially formed their music alliance called 'Pawandeep And Ashish Music Director Duo'.