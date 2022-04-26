Indian Idol 12’s Pawandeep Rajan And Arunita Kanjilal Did Not Attend Sayli Kamble’s Wedding; Find Out Why

Indian Idol 12 fame Sayli Kamble got married to her longtime boyfriend Dhawal on April 24, 2022 in Kalyan, Maharashtra. The couple tied the knot in the presence of their family members and close friends. Interestingly, Indian Idol 12 contestants Nachiket Lele, Ashish Kulkarni, Nihal Tauro, Sawai Bhatt and Mohd Danish attended the grand wedding.

They also shared some beautiful pictures on their social media handles. After seeing the pictures, netizens got perplexed after seeing the absence of Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal from Sayli Kamble's wedding. Many thought that all is not well between them. However, that's not true.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Arunita Kanjilal revealed that she hurt her leg, hence she couldn't go. She said, "Mujhe kal dopahar mein leg par bahut zor se lag gayi (I hurt my leg badly yesterday afternoon) and I also have a cold and cough. I was supposed to go with Mohd Danish but later chose to not travel."

On the other hand, Pawandeep Rajan also revealed the reason behind his absence from Sayli Kamble's wedding. He told the same portal, "Well, I have just landed from Nepal and am heading home. That's the reason why I couldn't go."

Talking about Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal, the duo participated in Indian Idol 12 as contestants. Notably, they were linked with each other during the show. However, the duo always denied their relationship. They will now be seen as captains on the show Superstar Singer 2 alongside Sayli Kamble, Salman Ali and Mohd Danish.