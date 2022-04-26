Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Celebrates His Birthday In Advance With Superstar Singer 2’s Contestants

Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan is currently busy mentoring the kids from Superstar Singer 2. The singer is one of the captains of Sony TV’s kid’s reality show. Rajan, who will turn a year older tomorrow (April 27), celebrated his birthday in advance with the kids from Superstar Singer.



He cut a beautiful cake with the kids and spent some quality time with them. The little contestants were also seen feeding the delicious cake to Pawandeep and were having a blast with the singer.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Pawandeep opened up about his stint on Superstar Singer 2 and said, “It feels great to be a part of this show. First, we got a chance to perform in front of many stalwarts on Indian Idol 12, then we are given this responsibility to mentor these kids, it just feels amazing. We are learning new things everyday on the sets. The kids are just so talented, they are amazing and they can’t be taught anything, they are already well trained. We can only pass on our experience to the kids as we are older than them in age.”

On the professional front, Rajan went on to work on a number of music videos after lifting the Indian Idol trophy. The talented singer also took part in a number of stage shows that he recently did with the Indian Idol 12 team overseas.

In his interview, Pawandeep called it a dream come true moment and added, "We performed at Wembley where music stalwarts have performed and it was a dream come true moment for us. We were initially scared because legends of the music industry have performed on that stage and will be able to live up to the expectations, but we did our best and people liked it."