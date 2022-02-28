Indian Idol 12 Winner Pawandeep Rajan Arranges Babul Track Sung By Arunita Kanjilal

Filmmaker Joe Rajan who directed Viacom 18's film Luv U Soniyo and with his forthcoming Marathi film 'Kolhapur Diaries' set to release soon. Joe is all set to direct his first musical single 'Babul' which has vocals by Indian Idol season 12 fame Arunita Kanjilal and the music has been arranged by Pawandeep Rajan.

This video is one of its kind since every moment captured are real and candid shots. There were no rehearsals and no retakes all shot on multi-cam setups. This is the first time that a personal musical single will also have a global public release. The musical single 'Babul' is composed by Vipin Patwa whose last outing was Ajay Devgn starrer Bhuj The Pride of India.

Patwa says "I and Joe Rajan's association began with film Luv U Soniyo 10 years ago. When Joe shared the situation of the single. The music was created within no time".

Joe Rajan spills the beans, "Perhaps for the first time, a track has been exclusively composed and shot for a high scale marriage event which will not be for private viewing but is also set to release globally. Post Vipin who composed the track we got the multi-talented Pawandeep Rajan on board for musically arranging this track".

Joe who is the brainchild behind 'Babul' elaborates, "Both Patwa and Rajan have created magic and as we say Sone Pe Suhaga, Arunita Is the icing on the cake."

"Joe Rajan's vision was quite explanatory which helped me to add nuances while singing the track. We had fun while recording this remarkable track," Arunita added.

Choklate Pi Single who is producing 'Babul' and will be released on his music label 'Musiq Pie' concluded, "Both Pawandeep and Arunita compliment each other well and shares awesome chemistry when they are together on any project. When I heard the song, I couldn't find the better voice for this track than Arunita, and what best can be given to the song than Pawandeep arranging himself for her."