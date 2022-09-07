Indian Idol 13: Himesh Teases Neha Kakkar, Says She Keeps Husband Rohanpreet's Photo On Her Table During Shoot

Indian Idol 13 is all set to hit the television screens soon. The judges- Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar and Vishal Dadlani are geared up for the show. Recently, Indian Idol 13's virtual press conference was held, during which Himesh was seen teasing Neha.

During the one of the conversations, Himesh revealed that Neha always had her husband Rohanpreet Singh's photo on her table during shoot. He was seen teasing her as he couldn't see Rohanpreet's photo during the virtual press conference.

Himesh said, "I am very excited about this season but I want to know from Neha Kakkar where is Rohu's photo (husband Rohanpreet) which you would always have on your table while shooting for Indian Idol. Today, we are attending the virtual event press conference and I can't find the photo, where is the photo gone?"

To this Neha said that there is no need for a photo as she is shooting from home today and Rohanpreet is with her in the other room.

The fun banter continued as host Aditya Narayan asked about how difficult it is to please the judges, to this Neha shared that it's very tough to break her and joked, "Itna difficult hai mujhe please karna. Ek plate pani puri khila do, main aage le jaungi (It's very difficult to please me. Just treat me to a plate of pani puri and I'll take them ahead)."

Talking about her journey, she said that she was just 16 when she auditioned for the show and now that she's a judge. She said, "If you ask me about how it feels to be the judge of an Indian Idol judge, I will just go on and on. I still feel even after four seasons, that 'oh my god is it really happening!' I have already judged three seasons and all of them have been such a huge hit. I am very happy and glad. It has also become a responsibility because when I came as a contestant on the show, it was very important for me to show my real talent to the world and how important it was for me that the judges should encourage me. So, I, as a judge, make sure that I encourage the contestants."

Indian Idol 13 Premiere Date, Timings And Contestants List

Indian Idol 13 Coming Soon On Sony; 'Phir Saath Aane Ka Bahaana Hai, Ab Mausam Musicanna Hai'

She called Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani great judges and said that they don't let the morale down of any contestant or hurt them. She added that all three of them try their best to give the respect to the contestants that they deserve. She concluded by saying that it feels amazing to be associated with the show and the talent is really great this time.

Indian Idol 13 will premiere on September 10 and will air on weekends at 8 pm on Sony TV.