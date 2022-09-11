Indian Idol 13 Premiere Highlights: Sony TV's Musical Reality Show Begins On A Great Note!

Indian
Idol,
the
highly
popular
singing
reality
show
is
finally
back
with
its
13th
edition.
The
highly
anticipated
reality
show
premiered
on
Sony
TV
at
8
PM
tonight
and
has
already
created
quite
a
stir
on
social
media.
Indian
Idol
13
and
its
contestants
are
already
winning
hearts,
and
the
new
season
has
got
a
great
start.
Neha
Kakkar,
Vishal
Dadlani,
and
Himesh
Reshammiya,
the
much
loved
judges
have
returned
once
again
to
find
the
finest
singing
talents
from
the
bunch,
with
the
Sony
TV
show.
Aditya
Narayan,
on
the
other
hand,
is
returning
as
the
host
of
the
show.
As
the
initial
promos
and
premiere
suggest,
Indian
Idol
13
is
going
to
be
a
different
experience
for
its
audiences,
in
every
sense.
When
it
comes
to
the
contestants
of
Indian
Idol
13,
the
show
is
bringing
some
raw
talents
who
have
already
begun
to
mesmerise
the
audiences
with
their
performances.
Many
talents
including
Rishi
Singh
and
Rito
Riba
have
already
craved
a
massive
fan
following
for
themselves
among
the
audiences
with
their
stellar
performances
in
the
premiere
episode
of
Indian
Idol
13.