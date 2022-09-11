    For Quick Alerts
      Indian Idol 13 Premiere Highlights: Sony TV's Musical Reality Show Begins On A Great Note!

      Indian Idol, the highly popular singing reality show is finally back with its 13th edition. The highly anticipated reality show premiered on Sony TV at 8 PM tonight and has already created quite a stir on social media. Indian Idol 13 and its contestants are already winning hearts, and the new season has got a great start.

      Neha Kakkar, Vishal Dadlani, and Himesh Reshammiya, the much loved judges have returned once again to find the finest singing talents from the bunch, with the Sony TV show. Aditya Narayan, on the other hand, is returning as the host of the show. As the initial promos and premiere suggest, Indian Idol 13 is going to be a different experience for its audiences, in every sense.

      When it comes to the contestants of Indian Idol 13, the show is bringing some raw talents who have already begun to mesmerise the audiences with their performances. Many talents including Rishi Singh and Rito Riba have already craved a massive fan following for themselves among the audiences with their stellar performances in the premiere episode of Indian Idol 13.

      X