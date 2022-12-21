Indian Idol 13: Did Rishi Singh PROPOSE Bidipta Chakraborty On Show? Singer Says 'Sirf Tumhara...' - WATCH

Indian Idol 13: Are Rishi Singh and Bidipta Chakraborty dating each other? Fans have not been able to stop themselves from talking about the Indian Idol contestants ever since a new promo from the show went viral on social media. The makers have dropped a new video where Rishi Singh can be seen expressing his love for Bidipita while talking to her on stage.

INDIAN IDOL 13 PROMO

On Wednesday (December 21), the official Twitter handle of Sony TV shared a new promo, leaving everyone surprised. Rishi Singh turned into a Baazigar as he talked to Bidipta about his 'feelings'. The two contestants shared a mushy moment on the stage as they performed on the special episode, which was dedicated to Abbas-Mastan.

"Tumko bahut pasand karta aur sirf tumhara hona chahta hu (I like you a lot and I want to be yours)," Rishi said on the show. Bipidta crooned the title track of Baazigar, which starred Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

While Himesh Reshammiya cheered for Bidipta Chakraborty, Abbas-Mastan lauded the singer for her soulful voice. Sony TV's Twitter page shared the clip along with the caption, "Iss weekend Idol ke manch par hoga Abbas ji Mustan ji ki filmon ka celebration. Rishi aur Bidipta ke iss pyaar bhare moment aur Bidipta ki behtreen singing ne banaya mahaul aur bhi rangeen."

INDIAN IDOL 13 ELIMINATION

Five contestants including Anushka Patra, Rupam Bharnarhia, Sanchari Sengupta, Shagun Pathak and Pritam Roy have been evicted from Indian Idol 13 till date. The remaining contestants are vying for the winner's trophy of Indian Idol 13.

Both Bidipta and Rishi are a part of Top 10 of Indian Idol season 13.

Iss weekend Idol ke manch par hoga Abbas ji Mustan ji ki filmon ka celebration. Rishi aur Bidipta ke iss pyaar bhare moment aur Bidipta ki behtreen singing ne banaya mahaul aur bhi rangeen. pic.twitter.com/ZYkYi3lCOo — sonytv (@SonyTV) December 21, 2022

Indian Idol 13 airs on weekends at 8pm on Sony TV. The show is judged by Neha Kakkar, Himesh Reshammiya and Vishal Dadlani. At a time when many non-fiction shows have failed to strike a chord with the viewers, the new season of Indian Idol is doing quite well in terms of TRPs.

