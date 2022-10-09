Indian Idol 13: Virat Kohli Hails Rishi Singh’s Performance; Sends A Special Message

Indian Idol 13 has begun and it has come up with some mind-blowing singing talent from across the country. Every contestant has managed to leave the audience stunned with their performance and has been garnering immense love. Amid this, Rishi Singh, who is one of the popular contestants on the show, witnessed a moment of pride after he was praised by legendary cricketer Virat Kohli for his singing. This happened during the Golden Era Challenge on Indian Idol 13 and Rishi was undoubtedly over the moon.

In the video, host Aditya Narayan stated that Virat Kohli has sent a special personal message to Rishi on social media and lauded his singing skills. He also wished him the best of luck for his journey. Virat wrote, "Hi Rishi. I've seen your videos recently and you're amazing. I love your singing. All the best and God bless you. Keep growing. God is with you". The message left Rishi beaming with joy. It is also reported that Virat Kohli has even started following Rishi on Instagram.

Take a look at the video here:

To note, Rishi Singh is one of the top performers on the show and he has credited his success to his parents. During the audition round, he stated that he managed to make it so far because of his parents. Meanwhile, other contestants of Indian Idol 13 include Bidipta Chakraborty, Chirag Kotwal, Shagun Pathak, Vineet Singh, Navdeep Wadali, Shivam Singh, Anushka Patra, Sonakshi Kar, Debosmita Roy, Rupam Bharnarhia, Kavya Limaye, Senjuti Das, Sanchari Sengupta and Pritam Roy. The singing reality show is judged by Himesh Reshammiya, Neha Kakkar, and Vishal Dadlani.