Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Hina Khan, Ashi Singh & Others Win Big

Harshad Chopda

Harshad Chopda, who plays the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged Best Actor (Popular) award at the event. The actor thanked fans for their love and support.

Nakuul Mehta

Nakuul Mehta, who graced the event with his wife Jankee and is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, apparently won Best Actor award.

Ashi Singh

Ashi Singh, who dazzled the red carpet in black-brown dress and is currently seen playing the role of Meet in Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, also bagged an award at the event.

Hina Khan

Hina Khan, who looked gorgeous and her look resembled the Aishwarya Rai's look from the song 'Crazy Kiya Re' from Dhoom 2, won Best Actress award for her film Lines.

Rupali Ganguly

Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupamaa in Star Plus' numero uno show Anupamaa, seen to have won an award at the event as her son was seen holding the trophy.

Ravi Dubey

Ravi Dubey too seem to have won the award at the event as he was seen holding the trophy. The actor was seen posing with gorgeous actresses Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna.