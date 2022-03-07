Indian Television Academy Awards 2022 Winners List: Harshad Chopda, Hina Khan, Ashi Singh & Others Win Big
The most-popular and prestigious awards ceremony Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards 2022 was held yesterday (March 6) in Mumbai. The 21st edition of the event was graced by who's who from the television industry. Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar and Vani Kapoor from Bollywood graced the event. Hina Khan, Rashami Desai, Helly Shah, Karanvir Sharma, Ravi Dubey, Gaurav Khanna were a few from television industry who graced the event. Rashami Desai and Surbhi Chandna gave sizzling performances at the event.
Coming to the most important part of the awards ceremony- several TV celebrities were awarded for their contribution- hard work and achievements. As per social media, here are the actors who bagged the awards at the event.
Harshad Chopda
Harshad Chopda, who plays the role of Dr Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai bagged Best Actor (Popular) award at the event. The actor thanked fans for their love and support.
Nakuul Mehta
Nakuul Mehta, who graced the event with his wife Jankee and is currently seen in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, apparently won Best Actor award.
Ashi Singh
Ashi Singh, who dazzled the red carpet in black-brown dress and is currently seen playing the role of Meet in Zee TV's Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, also bagged an award at the event.
Hina Khan
Hina Khan, who looked gorgeous and her look resembled the Aishwarya Rai's look from the song 'Crazy Kiya Re' from Dhoom 2, won Best Actress award for her film Lines.
Rupali Ganguly
Rupali Ganguly, who plays the role of Anupamaa in Star Plus' numero uno show Anupamaa, seen to have won an award at the event as her son was seen holding the trophy.
Ravi Dubey
Ravi Dubey too seem to have won the award at the event as he was seen holding the trophy. The actor was seen posing with gorgeous actresses Nia Sharma and Surbhi Chandna.
(Images Source: Instagram)