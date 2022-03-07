Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards: Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi, Harshad-Pranali & Others Dazzle On Red Carpet
Awards ceremonies honour the artist, production team and crew members of shows/films for their achievements, hard work and creativity. Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards is one such event, which was held yesterday (March 6). Several celebrities from the entertainment industry graced the 21st edition of ITA Awards. Rashami Desai, Shivangi Khedkar, Rakhi Sawant, Gaurav Khanna, Harshad Chopda, Pranali Rathod are a few celebrities who graced the event. Take a look at the red carpet pictures!
Rashami Desai
Rashami Desai looked ravishing in off-shoulder lavender dress.
Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar
Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao looked dapper in a black suit, while his co-star Shivangi Khedar stunning in a silver glittery outfit.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Aalisha Panwar
Aalisha Panwar, who was seen in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, looked stunning in red flared off-shoulder dress.
Munmun Dutta
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta looked gorgeous in one shoulder, thigh-slit white dress.
Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda looked handsome in black-white suit while his co-star dazzled in white off-shoulder dress.
(Image Source: Instagram)
Rakhi Sawant With Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh
Rakhi Sawant walked the red carpet in her unique avatar. She walked the red carpet in a blue dress with a big red rose on her hair band. Rakhi was seen posing with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.
Nia Sharma
Nia Sharma, who is known for her unique fashion sense, rocked the red carpet in a white netted dress.
Helly & Surbhi
Helly Shah and Surbhi Chandna dazzled in black dresses. The gorgeous ladies were seen posing for shutterbugs together.
Nakuul Mehta & Jankee
Nakuul Mehta looked dashing in a green-white suit. His wife Jankee accompanied him at the event. She looked beautiful in a black attire