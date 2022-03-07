Indian Television Academy (ITA) Awards: Sai Ketan Rao-Shivangi, Harshad-Pranali & Others Dazzle On Red Carpet

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai looked ravishing in off-shoulder lavender dress.

Sai Ketan Rao & Shivangi Khedkar

Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali's Sai Ketan Rao looked dapper in a black suit, while his co-star Shivangi Khedar stunning in a silver glittery outfit.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Aalisha Panwar

Aalisha Panwar, who was seen in Teri Meri Ikk Jindri, looked stunning in red flared off-shoulder dress.

Munmun Dutta

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta looked gorgeous in one shoulder, thigh-slit white dress.

Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Harshad Chopda looked handsome in black-white suit while his co-star dazzled in white off-shoulder dress.

(Image Source: Instagram)

Rakhi Sawant With Alia Bhatt & Ranveer Singh

Rakhi Sawant walked the red carpet in her unique avatar. She walked the red carpet in a blue dress with a big red rose on her hair band. Rakhi was seen posing with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh.

Nia Sharma

Nia Sharma, who is known for her unique fashion sense, rocked the red carpet in a white netted dress.

Helly & Surbhi

Helly Shah and Surbhi Chandna dazzled in black dresses. The gorgeous ladies were seen posing for shutterbugs together.

Nakuul Mehta & Jankee

Nakuul Mehta looked dashing in a green-white suit. His wife Jankee accompanied him at the event. She looked beautiful in a black attire