India's Best Dancer Season 2 Grand Finale: Date, TV Timings, Top 5 Finalists, Live Streaming Details

The popular dance reality show India's Best Dancer Season 2, hosted by Maniesh Paul and judged by Terence Lewis, Geeta Kapur and Malaika Arora, is all set to end soon! The show, which started with 12 contestants, now has 5 finalists. The grand finale will be telecast Live on Sony Entertainment Television and will also be available on Sony LIV app. Take a look at Top 5 finalists, Grand Finale's date and timings!

Top 5 Finalists

Recently, top 5 finalists of the season were revealed, and they are- Gourav Sarwan (from Rajasthan) and Rupesh, Saumya Kamble (from Pune) and Vartika, Zamroodh (from Kerala) and Sonali, Roza Rana (from Odisha) and Sanam, and Raktim Thakuria (from Guwahati) and Aryan.

The finale episode will be aired on January 9 (Sunday) at 8 PM.

Voting Lines Are Open

The voting lines are open and you can vote for your favourite contestants on Sony LIV app. The voting lines will be open till January 6 night (12 am).

Guests Details

The finale is yet to be shot! Apparently, India's Got Talent's judges- Shilpa Shetty, Badshah, Kirron Kher and Manoj Muntashir will be seen in the grand finale episode of India's Best Dancer 2.

Are you excited about the finale? Whom do you want to win the trophy of this season? Hit the comment box to share your views.