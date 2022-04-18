IGT 9 Winners Divyansh & Manuraj On Working With Rohit Shetty In Cirkus: It’s A Huge Opportunity

India's Got Talent season 9's grand finale was telecast yesterday (April 17) on Sony TV. The team of beatboxer Divyansh Kacholia and flautist Manuraj Singh Rajput emerged as the winners of the ninth season, judged by Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Kirron Kher, Badshah and Manoj Muntashir. Divyansh and Manuraj impressed everyone with their unique talent for creating music.

Impressed by their talent, director Rohit Shetty offered roles to the duo in his next directorial Cirkus, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role. When asked about getting an offer from the action film director, Divyansh Kacholia told Pinkvilla, "We have started working on it. Badshah Bhai asked us to make the WhatsApp group, so we did and the work has already begun on that. It's a really big thing for us to get such a big break in Bollywood by such a big director. It's a huge opportunity and we will be putting our best foot forward."

Manuraj Singh Rajput is also very much excited to work in Cirkus. He said, "Imagine coming from a small town, winning the show, and then getting to work for a movie. We are very happy, and I hope we do good work in the future too."

Divyansh also said that they were expecting to win the show, as they have been consistent throughout the season. He said that they worked really hard for every performance. Interestingly, the duo will also be working together in future.

The beatboxer said, "We are collaborating on my beatbox album, where Man bhai will be playing some parts in my album, and I will be playing some parts in his album too. So we are really looking forward to taking this legacy forward, and are ready for world domination."

For the unversed, Divyansh and Manuraj won the prestigious India's Got Talent 9 trophy along with Rs 20 Lakh cash prize and a swanky car. Fans are looking forward to see their work in future!