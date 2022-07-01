International Iconic Awards 2022: Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Shaheer Sheikh, Erica & Others Attend
International Iconic Awards 2022 is back with its eighth season. The event was held yesterday (June 30) and popular celebrities from the television industry walked the red carpet. From Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly, Hiba Nawab and Shaheer Sheikh, to Erica Fernandes, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, several celebrities graced the event. Take a look at a few pictures.
Harshad & Pranali
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's most-adorable couple Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathode looked super cute together. Pranali looked beautiful in red traditional dress while Harshad looked dapper in a grey suit.
Shaheer, Erica & Hiba
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh looked simple and handsome in blue shirt and white pants while his co-star looked stunning in shimmery silver short dress. Shaheer was also seen taking pictures with Erica Fernandes, who was seen in never-seen-before avatar.
Rupali, Gaurav With Harshad & Pranali
Anupamaa actress Rupali Ganguly looked gorgeous in a sea green dress. She was seen greeting YRKKH and WTHA actors at the event. Rupali's co-star Gaurav Gupta was also seen at the event.
Ankita & Vicky
Ankita Lokhande looked bold and beautiful in a shimmery green dress with a plunging neckline. She arrived at the venue along with her hubby Vicky Jain, who donned black suit.
Rakhi & Adil
Rakhi Sawant was seen in her unique avatar. She arrived to the event along with her boyfriend Adil Durrani.
Other Celebs At IIA 2022
Nakuul Mehta, Neha Bhasin, Rithvik Dhanjani, Sanjay Gagnani, Avinesh Rekhi, Kaveri Priyam and Ankit Siwach are a few other celebrities who graced the event