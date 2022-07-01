    For Quick Alerts
      International Iconic Awards 2022 Winners List: Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad-Pranali, Nakuul & Others Win BIG

      International Iconic Awards 2022 season 8 was held yesterday (June 30). This prestigious award is given for the noticeable work in the field of Film and Television, Art and Culture, sports, fitness and philanthropy. Several actors were honoured with the awards at the ceremony.

      Rajan Shahi's Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actors- Shaheer Sheikh, Harshad Chopda-Pranali Rathod, Rupali Ganguly and others win big at the event. Actors from Sasural Simar Ka, Nakuul Mehta, Sharad Malhotra and others too won award. Take a look at a few pictures!

      Shaheer Sheikh: Best Actor

      Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor Shaheer Sheikh bagged Best Actor award at the event. The actor looked dapper in light blue shirt and white pants.

      Harshad & Pranali: Best Jodi

      Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's superhit jodi Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod bagged Best Jodi award at the event.

      Karishma Sawant: Best Behen

      Karishma Sawant won Best Behen award. The actress shared a picture on her Instagram story and captioned it as, "That's my mom being visible in the award taking my picture. Because behind every successful person is her/his mother."

      Nakuul Mehta: Most Popular Actor

      Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Nakuul Mehta won Most Popular Actor award at the event. The actor shared the trophy picture (on his Instagram story) in which his reflection was seen.

      Sasural Simar Ka Team Win Awards

      Tanya Sharma shared a picture snapped with her team, who bagged award and captioned it as, "SSK 2 team for the win. Thank you all our fans!! For their immense support."

      Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

      Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, who recently won reality show Smart Jodi, also won Smart Jodi award at the event.

      IIA 8 Complete Winners List

      • International Iconic Versatile Actor of Indian Television 2022: Sharad Malhotra
      • International Iconic Most Popular Actor of Indian Television: Rajan Shahi
      • International Iconic Best Producer of Indian Television: Rajan Shahi
      • International Iconic Best Director of Indian Television: Romesh Kalra
      • International Iconic Best Show of Indian Television: Woh To Hai Albelaa
      • International Iconic Best Dop of Indian Television: Gulshan Shah
      • International Iconic Best Actor of Indian Television: Rupali Ganguly
      • International Iconic Most Popular Actor of Indian Television: Gaurav Khanna
      • International Iconic Best Bhai of Indian Television 2022: Ashish Mehrotra
      • International Iconic Best Bhai of Indian Television 2022: Paras Kalnavat
      • International Iconic Best Actor of Indian Television: Shaheer Sheikh
      • International Iconic Best Behen of Indian Television 2022: Hiba Nawab
      • International Iconic Best Jodi of Indian Television: Harshad Chopda & Pranali Rathod
      • International Iconic Best Behen of Indian Television 2022: Karishma Sawant
      • Sasural Simar Ka Team Win Award
      • Ankita Lokande and Vicky Jain win Smart Jodi award.

      (Images Source: Twitter/Instagram)

      Story first published: Friday, July 1, 2022, 11:42 [IST]
