Is Bigg Boss 13 Fame Shehnaaz Gill Dating Popular TV Host Raghav Juyal? Here's What We Know

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is currently making headlines for her personal life. The actress is in the news this time as she might have found love again. According to the rumour mill, Shehnaaz might be more than just good friends with dancer and choreographer Raghav Juyal. It must be noted that the duo is currently working together on Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

Shehnaaz, was is making her Bollywood debut in the Salman Khan movie, recently shared a video with dancer Raghav Juyal and actor Siddharth Nigam whilst also revealing that they are also working on the film with her.

The trio seem to be having a lot of fun between their shoots. Shehnaaz and Raghav are often seen spending quality time together as well. Earlier, the actress had even stated that he is just her friend but currently there are many rumours of them dating each other.



If the reports are to be believed, Shehnaaz must have found love again as the two have commented on each other's Instagram posts many times. According to a Bollywood Life report, the actors even went to Rishikesh for a trip and were also spotted together at the airport by the paparazzi.

In the meantime, it was reported a few days back that Gill was removed from Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, she laughed off the rumours and wrote on social media, “LOL! These rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few weeks. I can’t wait for people to watch the movie and of course me too in the movie.”

On the professional front, Shehnaaz will also be seen in Rhea Kapoor’s upcoming film alongside Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar.