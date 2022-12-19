Is Hiba Nawab QUITTING Woh Toh Hai Albelaa? Shaheer Sheikh's Cryptic Post Leaves Fans Confused

Is Hiba Nawab quitting Woh Toh Hai Albelaa? Shaheer Sheikh's new Twitter post has left the fans confused as the TV heartthrob dropped a hint about Hiba Nawab's exit from the show. On Monday (December 19), the Mahabharat actor posted a tweet, leaving the ardent fans of the daily soap surprised. Wondering what he shared? Read on to know.

HIBA NAWAB TO QUIT WOH TO HAI ALBELAA?

Shaheer Sheikh, who plays the role of Kanha in the show, shared a picture with Hiba Nawab along with a caption that left the fans wondering if the latter was bidding adieu to WTHA. He dropped a happy photo with Hiba and wrote, "We will miss you Sayuri."

Shaheer's caption captured the attention of the netizens as they believed that he was hinting towards Hiba Nawab's exit from Woh Toh Hai Albelaa. Before you tell you about the fans' reaction, you need to check out the photo that the Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor posted on the micro-blogging site.

Check out his tweet!

We will miss you Sayuri 🙇‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Wg2rNjcmd7 — Shaheer Sheikh (@Shaheer_S) December 19, 2022

Ardent viewers of the show asked Shaheer if Hiba was making an exit from the show. One user tweeted, "Is hiba leaving the show?" while another said, "Shaheera What what ?????? Pls pls elaborate what does this mean?"

NEW ENTRY IN WOH TOH HAI ALBELAA

Amid rumours of show going off air, the makers have planned to introduce a new character. Karan Veer Mehra, who is fondly known for his role in Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta, is expected to enter the show soon.

Details about his character have been kept under wraps.

ABOUT WOH TOH HAI ALBELAA

The show, which is produced by the makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Anupamaa, was launched in March 2022. It is said to be an official adaptation of Tamil drama Eeramana Rojave. Shaheer Sheikh and Hiba Nawab's sizzling chemistry has grabbed several eyeballs for Woh Toh Hai Albela.

Will Hiba leave Woh Toh Hai Albelaa? We have to wait for an official announcement as the makers might change the track according to the audience demand. We have often seen artists playing double roles in Indian TV shows. Will history repeat itself? Only time will tell.

