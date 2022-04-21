Is Imlie Going Off-Air? Here's What We Know!

Star Plus popular show Imlie has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Previously, the show was in the news regarding Gashmeer Mahajani's exit. The actor was replaced by Manasvi Vashist. Many of them thought that this major change in the show might affect show's TRPs. However, the show has been doing good on BARC chart and has been getting average numbers on online TRP chart as well.

But now, Manasvi has quit the show as well, and his exit has made fans worry as they feel that the show might go off-air.

Although fans are loving Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer's (Aryan and Imlie's) chemistry and want to watch more of this jodi, there are a few loyal AdiLie (Aditya and Imlie) fans who always wanted to see the duo together. Now, with Aditya AKA Manasvi's exit, fans wonder if show might go off-air.As per Live Hindustan report, Imlie won't be going off-air and the producer of the show Gul Khan has confirmed the news, but said that she won't be able to say anything else.

Fans have been loving Aryan and Imlie's cute love story- their nhok-jhok, how Aryan cares and loves Imlie and how she too has soft corner for him, have impressed fans.

In the upcoming episodes, it is being said that we will get to watch Aryan and Imlie going on a date.