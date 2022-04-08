Is India's Laughter Champion Replacing The Kapil Sharma Show? Fans Wonder If Navjot Singh Sidhu Is Returning

The Kapil Sharma Show has been in the news since a while now. There have been reports that the show might go off-air temporarily due to Kapil Sharma's unavailability. It was reported that the actor-comedian has a month-long USA tour planned and would be unavailable to shoot. The team thus decided to take a break during that same time. However, they will be pre-shot to continue entertaining fans before going on a break.

Recently, Sony TV released a video announcing India's Laughter Champion. Although the channel didn't reveal much detail, the new show alert made many of them wonder if the new show is replacing The Kapil Sharma Show. Also, some of them even speculated Navjot Singh Sidhu's return.



Take a look at a few comments on Sony TV's new show alert post!

Maahi27.monu: सिद्धू पाजी आने वाले है लगता वापस.

Gurpreet_singh_baba: Finally the great Indian laughter show us back. Sidhhu paaji is returning.

Zoya_rock1: Matlab ab Kapil ki dukan bandh hogi.

It has to be recalled that when Navjot Singh Sidhu lost Assembly Polls in Punjab, many wondered if he would replace Archana Puran Singh (who had replaced him). But will he be seem in ILC, its not certain as Sidhu seem to be still active in politics.

Meanwhile, when the reports of TKSS going off-air was doing the rounds, Kapil's team had clarified that it is not true.

A source associated with the show was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "There is no truth to these rumours (of the show going off air). The show isn't getting suspended abruptly, and there are no plans of pulling the plug on it. We are shooting as usual. In fact, shoots have been lined up till the end of April."

The source said that they are working on creating a bank of episodes, which will air when the cast is away on tour for a month in June. It added that the show may take a short break around that time because Kapil likes to take short breaks between seasons, but there is nothing concrete on that front yet.