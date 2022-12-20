Taarak Mehta Star Munmun Dutta Fans Slam Netizens After They Ask If 'She's Pregnant': Sharam Karlo

Munmun Dutta, who is fondly known for her role of Babita in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, attended Pratik Sehajpal's birthday bash in style on Monday (December 19). The Bengali beauty oozed swag and panache as she donned a blue outfit for the celebrations in Mumbai. While the TV diva made waves with her stylish appearance, a certain section of social media users trolled her when she limped while walking.

A few netizens even wondered if TMKOC's Babita was 'pregnant in real life'. They flooded the comments section of a viral video, asking if she was pregnant or drunk.

IS MUNMUN DUTTA PREGNANT? NETIZENS ASK AFTER VIDEO GOES VIRAL

After several fan pages and paparazzo shared Munmun Dutta's video from Pratik Sehajpal's birthday bash, the netizens asked her if she was pregnant or drunk. They didn't bother to find out the reason behind her limping at the bash and simply passed remarks on the talented actress.

Just when the netizens attacked Munmun Dutta and questioned her about 'pregnancy', her fans came to her defense and started responding back to the trolls. One user wrote, "She had an accident recently and she is not pregnant. Thodi sharam karlo" while another commented, "Sharam karlo. Think before you write anything."

MUNMUN DUTTA ACCIDENT

Last month, Munmun had to cut short her Germany trip as she met with an accident. She immediately returned to India following her accident. Sharing a post on social media, the actress informed her fans that she hurt her left knee.

The popular TV star shared a picture of her injured knee as she opened up about meeting with an accident in Germany. She wrote, "Hurt my left knee very bad." Fans sent her love and get well soon messages after she informed them about the injury via Instagram story.

