Is Nidhi Shah Planning To Quit Anupamaa? Actress Says ‘I Do Want To Move On’

Anupamaa has become one of the most popular shows on Indian television. The show often stands strong at number 1 in the TRP chart every week. For the unversed, the show stars Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna, Sudhanshu Pandey and Madalsa Sharma in pivotal roles.

The show also stars Nidhi Shah, who is playing Anupama's daughter-in-law Kinjal. Reports were stating that the actress has quit the show and signed a new show. Recently, Bombay Times contacted Nidhi and asked her about the reports. In conversation with the leading portal, the actress refuted the rumours, but, on the other hand, she also stated that she is looking for new opportunities.

Nidhi Shah said, "The show has given me a lot, today people know me because of it. Having said that, I do want to move on and I hope to land a good opportunity in a web show, TV show or film. TV has given me a lot, but I feel that after a certain point you need to grow. How long can you carry on playing the same character? You also have to put in long hours and sometimes that takes a toll on health. So, I feel that given the hard work you put in, you need to grow along with it. Or else it is better to explore other opportunities."

In the current track, Kinjal is shown pregnant in the show. When asked if she is ready to play the role of mother on screen, Nidhi Shah said that she doesn't want to play a mother on TV at this point in her career. She didn't know that she would have this pregnancy track in the show.

While speaking about the upcoming track, Nidhi Shah said, "As of now, I am not aware of what's going to happen in the future episodes. All I can say is that if I get a better opportunity, I may want to take it up. And if that happens, I am sure the production will understand and let me move on." Kinjal further added that she doesn't agree with some things about her character.

Talking about Anupamaa, the show also stars Paras Kalnawat, Alpana Buch, Aashish Mehrotra, Arvind Vaidya and others in key roles.