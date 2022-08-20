Is Nikki Tamboli Dating Manan Shah? Her Latest Post Hints About Her Relationship Status

Actress Nikki Tamboli, who shot to fame with her appearance in Bigg Boss 14 as a contestant, left everyone surprised with her latest Instagram post. Let us tell you, her latest Insta post grabbed everyone's attention as she can be seen posing with her best friend Manan Shah.

Well, the duo can be seen getting cosy in the pictures, and netizens are wondering if they are dating. After all, her caption hints that she is dating Manan. For the unversed, Nikki captioned the post as, "Ours is a love that's as true and tender as they come! Happy birthday, my lover and best friend @mananshahofficial #alwaysforever #bff."

Nikki Tamboli and Manan Shah look amazing together, and fans can't stop gushing over their cute chemistry. Interestingly, Ankita Lokhande's husband Vicky Jain also commented on the post. He wrote, "Wish you a very happy birthday Mannu 😂! I Miss our crazy Dubai gang. Let's hit is again soon @mananshahofficial."

Though they have not confirmed that they are dating each other, if we see the post, there are major chances that they are in love. We will have to wait for Nikki Tamboli's official confirmation.

Talking about Nikki Tamboli, she has also featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and Khatra Khatra show. Before this post, Nikki was linked with Pratik Sehajpal. She is known for her outspoken nature and fans are waiting for her official announcement about her relationship with Manan. Coming back to her professional commitments, she is currently working on some interesting projects, that will be announced soon.