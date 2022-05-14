Is Niti Taylor Pregnant? Here's What Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan Actress Has To Say!

Niti Taylor became a household name with her role of Nandini in Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan. The actress surprised fans by getting married to Parikshit Bawa in August 2020. Of late there have been rumours that the actress is pregnant. A few days ago, the actress took to social media to slam people who have been spreading rumours on her pregnancy by sharing a video in which she cleared that just because she is married and likes wearing loose clothes does not mean she is pregnant.

Recently, while talking to India-Forums, Niti reacted to the rumour and said that such rumours do not bother her.

She said, "Rumours about me dating someone, being pregnant or anything else doesn't bother me at all. I am way too above all this, I just laugh. I think a person gets trolled for everything, either you are too skinny or you are healthy. Some people cannot accept you the way you are. I don't know what is okay for them, so whatever they want to believe I let them. They always say dogs bark, so it is just the same in my case too."The actress revealed that she has no pressure from her family or her in-laws either. She said that she and her husband are too young now, and they have time.

She reacted to the video that she shared on her Instagram account and revealed why she has been wearing loose clothes.

The actress said that the video she shared is for everyone who think that just because she wears loose clothes does not mean she is pregnant or it also does not mean that she has put on weight. She added that the weather is getting too hot these days and she is not someone who wears skinny clothes, and even if she does it is very rare.

Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill & Anushka Sen Make It To 'Most Handsome And Beautiful In The World 2022'

KKK 12: Rohit Shetty To Head To Cape Town By May End; Anupamaa Actress Aneri Vajani To Participate

Niti concluded by saying, "So haters should deal with it. And if they still don't understand this then they can keep commenting, because I am not going to read their comments.'' Niti further added, ''Now when I am not pregnant I have been opting for loose clothes. Imagine how loose my clothes will be when I am actually pregnant."