Is Shehnaaz Gill Reconsidering Her Decision Of Making Bollywood Debut With Salman Khan? Here's What We Know!

Salman Khan's upcoming film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali (KEKD) is hitting the headlines due to last-minute changes. Initially, the film was supposed to star Shreyas Talpade and Arshadi Warsi, but was later repalced by Aayush Sharma and Zaheer Iqbal. However, now there are reports that both the actors have left the film and Salman, who is also a co-producer of the film is trying to resolve the matter.

Shehnaaz Gill is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Salman in this film, which will also star Pooja Hegde. However, there are reports that Shehnaaz is upset and is reconsidering her decision of doing the film.



A source was quoted by Bollywoodlife as saying, "Shehnaaz Gill who is all set for her Bollywood debut with his film is damn upset and even clueless with the developments and is reconsidering her thoughts about doing the film. She is not very happy that the film is gaining negative publicity ad may critics are wondering that even if the film will be made or will get shelved."

However, Shehnaaz has full faith on Salman and he has assured her to be patient. She is excited about her Bollywood debut, and doesn't want to let her fans down and is trying to give her best.

Shehnaaz Gill Steals Limelight At Arbaaz Khan's GF Giorgia's Birthday Party; Tells Paps 'My Fans My Army'

Shehnaaz Gill Gets Emotional & Misses Sidharth Shukla As She Gears Up For Her Big Film KEKD: Report

The source added, "Shehnaaz Gill has complete faith in her mentor Salman Khan and he has assured her to have patience as everything will fall in place, Shehnaaz is damn excited for her debut and has stated her prep for the same. The girl is very much aware of the love that the audience has given her and she doesn't want to let them down and so she is trying to give more than 100 per cent. She has been also working on her accent and speaking Hindi fluently and we cannot be more proud of her."

Are you excited about Shehnaaz's Bollywood debut? Hit the comment box to share your views.