Is Shivangi Joshi’s Balika Vadhu 2 Going Off-Air? Randeep Rai Reacts To Rumours; Read Statement

The Colors TV popular show, Balika Vadhu 2 was launched on August 9, 2021. The show stars Shivangi Joshi, Randeep Rai and Samridh Bawa in the lead roles. Shivangi's portrayal of Anandi is loved by all. After the leap, the Balika Vadhu 2 is getting a lot of love from the masses. Interestingly, the TRPs of the Colors TV show have also been improved.

Amidst all, a TellyChakkar report and several sites claimed that Balika Vadhu 2 will be replaced by Ekta Kapoor's upcoming show. The promos of an upcoming show are already going viral on social media. Let us tell you, there is no official confirmation about the same.

Recently, the Balika Vadhu 2 actor Randeep Rai had a brief conversation with Bollywood Life, in which he opened up about the reports of his show going off-air. The actor informed BL, "I have not heard any such news about Balika Vadhu going off-air. No one from the production has mentioned anything so far."

Balika Vadhu 2: 'Shivangi Joshi Has A Special Blessing From God,' Says Ashita Dhawan

Well, his statement has indeed given a sigh of relief to all the fans of Shivangi Joshi and Randeep Rai. After all, the duo is getting immense love from the masses for their beautiful chemistry. For the unversed, Balika Vadhu 2 is winning hearts. The show is set in Gujarat and focuses on a story of women empowerment.

Balika Vadhu 2 Star Manasi Salvi On Working In Marathi TV Industry: I Owe It Back To My Community

Talking about Ekta Kapoor's new show, Prem Bandini is about two friends who fall in love with the same man. The show will reportedly replace Balika Vadhu 2. The sequel of Balika Vadhu also stars Ketki Dave, Mehul Buch, Meenakshi Verma, Anshul Trivedi, Riddhi Nayak, Seema Mishra and others in key roles.