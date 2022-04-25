Is Spy Bahu Going Off-Air? Sehban Azim Answers

Colors TV show Spy Bahu has been creating a solid buzz amongst the masses for its twists and turns in the latest episodes. Since the show was launched by Kareena Kapoor Khan, fans have been keeping their eyes on each episode to see more interesting plot twists in the show. However, a few reports suggest that the show will be going off-air soon.

Well, the reports about Spy Bahu going off-air indeed left fans perplexed. Hence, India Forums got in touch with the show's lead actor Sehban Azim and asked him about the same. Interestingly, he refuted all the reports.

In conversation with the portal, Sehban said, "No, it is not going off-air. It has been getting good numbers, why would it go off-air? She's not even become Spy Bahu yet, how will the show go off-air. We'll be going to Kashmir again next month."

Exclusive! Aradhana Sharma On Her First Day Of Shoot For Spy Bahu: I Had Butterflies In My Stomach

After his statement, Spy Bahu fans must be feeling happy as the show is not going off-air anytime soon. For the unversed, the Colors TV show started airing on TV on March 14, 2022.

Kareena Kapoor Khan Shoots For Colors' New Show Spy Bahu's Promo

Talking about Spy Bahu's upcoming episodes, viewers will see more drama as Arun will be seen announcing Yohan's engagement with Alisha during the Baisakhi celebration. On the other hand, Sejal will be going to meet Sohail in jail. Looks like the audience going to be entertained a lot with the upcoming twist.

The show also stars Sana Sayyad, Parineeta Borthakur, Ayub Khan, Shubha Khote, Bhavana Balsaver and others in key roles.